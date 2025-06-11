Marines prepare for operations in Los Angeles

Some of the Marines deployed to Los Angeles were expected to begin operations Wednesday in support of National Guard troops stationed at federal buildings in the city, where demonstrations continue over immigration enforcement operations.

President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized the deployment of about 700 Marines and more than 2,000 National Guard troops. They were tasked with guarding federal buildings in Los Angeles, such as the Metropolitan Detention Center in the downtown area.

At least four military vehicles were see leaving a Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, located about 20 miles south of downtown LA, early Wednesday, but it was not immediately clear whether they were connected to the mission in Los Angeles. U.S. Northern Command confirmed Tuesday that the Marines could be conducting operations Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, the Marines were still not on the streets as part of what's called Task Force 51, a defense official told NBC News. They were going through basic training about standard rules of force.

Some of the Marines could be on the streets as early as Wednesday, but there were no orders to do so, the defense official said.

Mostly peaceful demonstrations over immigration enforcement operations have been concentrated in the downtown area, where a curfew that went into effect Tuesday night expired early Wednesday after looting and vandalism on Monday night.

About 100 arrests were reported overnight into Wednesday, most for unlawful assembly and curfew violations, Mayor Karen Bass told MSNBC. There were no reports of arrests for looting and vandalism.

The curfew area is about 1 square mile in a city of 4 million people that encompasses roughly 500 square miles. Bass said the curfew could remain in effect for several days.

California Governor Gavin Newsom gave harsh criticism of the policies and tactics of the Trump Administration as members of the National Guard and Marines have been sent in to Los Angeles amid ICE raids and protests.

Earlier Tuesday, several protesters were taken into custody after some walked onto the 101 Freeway in downtown LA.

Los Angeles police enforced the downtown curfew by deploying officers on horseback and using crowd control projectiles to break up a group of hundreds demonstrating against President Trump's immigration crackdown. Members of the National Guard stood watch behind plastic shields, but did not appear to participate in the arrests Tuesday night.

Hours later, many of the protesters had dispersed, although sporadic confrontations continued that were much smaller than in previous nights. Officials said the curfew was necessary to stop vandalism and theft by agitators looking to cause trouble.

More than 100 arrests were reported in connection with Monday night's violence, including for vandalism and looting. There have been at least 200 arrests by the LAPD and CHP since Friday, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the situation.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said in a statement earlier this week that he was confident in the police department’s ability to handle large-scale demonstrations and that the Marines’ arrival without coordinating with the police department would present a “significant logistical and operational challenge” for them.

Trump posted on the Truth Social platform that the city “would be burning to the ground” if he had not sent in the military, but it was local law enforcement agencies that responded to violence earlier this week and over the weekend.

Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier accused Trump of drawing a "military dragnet" across the nation’s second-largest city with his escalating use of the National Guard, which Trump ordered to deploy for 60 days.

Newsom asked a court to put an emergency stop to the military helping federal immigration agents, with some guardsmen now standing in protection around agents as they carried out arrests. He said it would only heighten tensions and civil unrest. The judge set a hearing for Thursday, giving the administration several days to continue those activities.

The change moves the military closer to engaging in law enforcement actions like deportations as Trump has promised as part of his administration’s immigration crackdown. The Guard has the authority to temporarily detain people who attack officers but any arrests ultimately would be made by law enforcement.