The Los Angeles Public Library offers free services to support immigrant families

The Los Angeles Public Library continues to provide essential support to immigrant families through the New Americans Initiative, a program designed to offer guidance, advice and key resources to those seeking to regularize their immigration status or fully integrate into society.

“This space is a place where people who need immigration status adjustments can come in confidence to receive immigration services,” said librarian Hilda Guerrero.

Since its launch in 2012, the library system, which includes the Central Library, Pacoima, Junipero Serra, Pio Pico Koreatown, Benjamin Franklin, Echo Park and Wilmington locations, has been a key resource for the immigrant community, offering free assistance with immigration procedures, legal advice and access to educational resources.

“You can enroll in citizenship classes. You can also receive assistance with citizenship applications, general consultations and even renew your residency, work permits and more,” added Guerrero.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In a time of growing uncertainty, these services may be more essential than ever.

With Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, the demand for these immigration resources has increased significantly. Immigrant families are turning to the library for support and guidance in a time when immigration policies could become more restrictive.

Beyond being a place for consultations, the library system serves as a safe haven where people can obtain reliable information and schedule appointments with specialized immigration advisors.

“The space is private, and you can schedule an appointment to speak with a specialist, and your information will remain confidential. There’s no need to worry,” said Guerrero. “Come, call, make your appointment.”

As concerns within the immigrant community grow, the Los Angeles Public Library reaffirms its commitment to serving as a beacon of hope and support, ensuring that everyone has access to the help they need to navigate their immigration process with greater confidence and security.