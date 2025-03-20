Immigration

The Los Angeles Public Library offers free services to support immigrant families

The library provides guidance, resources and a safe space for those seeking help with their legal status.

By Zoe Navarro and Angelique Brenes

This view in downtown Los Angeles features the central public library of Los Angeles at Flower and 5th Streets.

The Los Angeles Public Library continues to provide essential support to immigrant families through the New Americans Initiative, a program designed to offer guidance, advice and key resources to those seeking to regularize their immigration status or fully integrate into society.

“This space is a place where people who need immigration status adjustments can come in confidence to receive immigration services,” said librarian Hilda Guerrero.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Since its launch in 2012, the library system, which includes the Central LibraryPacoimaJunipero SerraPio Pico Koreatown, Benjamin Franklin, Echo Park and Wilmington locations, has been a key resource for the immigrant community, offering free assistance with immigration procedures, legal advice and access to educational resources.

“You can enroll in citizenship classes. You can also receive assistance with citizenship applications, general consultations and even renew your residency, work permits and more,” added Guerrero.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Scams Mar 18

AG Bonta warns of fake ICE officers and other immigration scams

Immigration Mar 12

Immigration accounted for all U.S. population growth in 2022-23, first time since 1850

Immigration Mar 12

Immigrant detention centers are at capacity, Trump admin officials say

In a time of growing uncertainty, these services may be more essential than ever.

With Donald Trump’s return to the presidency, the demand for these immigration resources has increased significantly. Immigrant families are turning to the library for support and guidance in a time when immigration policies could become more restrictive.

Beyond being a place for consultations, the library system serves as a safe haven where people can obtain reliable information and schedule appointments with specialized immigration advisors.

“The space is private, and you can schedule an appointment to speak with a specialist, and your information will remain confidential. There’s no need to worry,” said Guerrero. “Come, call, make your appointment.”

As concerns within the immigrant community grow, the Los Angeles Public Library reaffirms its commitment to serving as a beacon of hope and support, ensuring that everyone has access to the help they need to navigate their immigration process with greater confidence and security.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationLos Angeles
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us