William Choo, a reporter and editor at Radio Korea, a commercial AM radio station in Los Angeles, has been working the same weekly schedule for 20 years.

So when his employer recently decided to shift to a four-day workweek, he was shocked.

He never expected the company to do anything like it, especially amid inflation and a shaky economy.

"Everybody loves it," he said. "It's been just wonderful. It energized us."

The company is among those around the world trying the new schedule despite the fact that a bill in California proposing a shortened workweek has stalled.

Choo questioned whether the schedule would work. He's off Mondays, gets to spend more time with his wife, travels a bit more, and feels better rested when he returns to work after a three-day weekend.

He said his colleagues have really taken to it.

"It's working. Everybody's pretty good. They know what to do."

Michael Kim, the station's chief financial officer, said he came up with the idea for the shortened workweek while searching around online about it.

He brought it up to the CEO at the end of 2021.

The CEO was skeptical.

But they began trying it on Feb. 1, the station's 33rd anniversary.

Kim said they initially saw a minor financial impact, due to paying some overtime in the first month of the transition, and some scheduling issues, but that was it.

"I can't say it's helped or harmed us business-wise," he said. "But the people are better-rested and happier."

Forty full-time employees were converted to a four-day workweek. Forty others work part-time, he said.

"There hasn't been any discussion of going back," he said. "This is here to stay."

The greatest benefit, he said, "I don't get that stressed knowing the weekend is coming sooner than it used to."

He said he feels better mentally than before.

"I feel like a new person," he said. "I feel more refreshed at work.

He can do one day errands and get two days rest.

He said the employees are happier and productivity is about the same.

He said they appreciate the time and get time to go to the gym or take a nice staycation.