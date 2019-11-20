As a six-month dry spell ended in Southern California with showers and hail in downtown Los Angeles, temperatures plummeted across the region, ushering in winter weather a month before the season was set to begin.

Two storm systems converged on Southern California, bringing lightning with them and snarling traffic on freeways.

More than 81% of California, including all of Southern California, is considered abnormally dry, according to the US Drought Monitor.

While the rain won't amount to a lot -- about an inch of rain was possible in Orange County and the Inland Empire, and less than that expected in LA and Ventura counties -- it was the first measurable rainfall since May 2019.

