LA to remember lives lost in 9/11 terror attacks

Walking around rows of wood, pipes and other materials, Thomas Kitahata was focused on renovating his garage until he was paged by his wife and he looked up at screens in front of the hardware store, watching as the events of Sept. 11, 2001, unfolded.

Twenty-three years later, Kitahata, who is now a captain with the Los Angeles Fire Department, recalled how in a matter of 12 hours from that moment, he and a group of emergency responders landed at an Air Force Base and were soon supporting the New York Fire Department in their efforts to find survivors and respond to the aftermath of the terror attack.

“I wasn't nervous. I had been in disasters before, but when we got to Ground Zero -- we couldn't -- it was hard to understand the scope and devastation was done by human hands,” Kitahata told City News Service in a phone interview.

The LAFD deployed about 70 members as part of California Task Force 1 and 23 members as a Critical Incident Stress Management Team in search-and-rescue efforts in the aftermath at the World Trade Center.

Kitahata also remembered the resilience the people of New York showed.

“I'll always remember the support we were able to provide, and the emotional support that people gave,'' Kitahata said. "Some of the other things that I think about are how people get together in times of need -- for the common good. Also, how America, New York especially, but how America just bounced back."

More than 3,000 people died as a result of the terror attacks.

The 36-year veteran firefighter will be among his colleagues and Los Angeles Police Department officers attending a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the LAFD Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center, 1700 Stadium Way in Elysian Park. Mayor Karen Bass will be on hand, along with LAFD Chief Kristen Crowley, LAPD Interim Chief Dominic Choi, L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna and other regional public safety and city officials.

Crowley and Choi will ring “10-Bells” during the ceremony, which also will include bagpipers and a helicopter flyover.

The ringing of the bell is a tradition, symbolizing the beginning of a day's shift. When a firefighter died in the line of duty, it was the toll of the bell that announced a comrade's passing, according to the LAFD.

Kitahata told City News Service it is important to understand the significance of 9/11 and to commemorate the lives lost that day. Some of the younger generations don't fully comprehend the weight of that day, he noted, which he also described as “disheartening.”

The fire captain said he talked to his three children when they were young about the tragedy.

“It's a hard topic, but it's important to educate them, and the different ways people think,” he added. “... It's never forget what happened, and also how to prevent it from happening again.”

On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 members of the Islamist militant group al-Qaeda hijacked four passenger jets. The hijackers crashed two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. Hijackers crashed another plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and the fourth jet crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers attempted to take control before it could reach its intended destination in Washington, D.C.

Events marking the 23rd anniversary attacks of the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks will take place throughout the Southland on Wednesday, including at the Los Angeles Fire Department's Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center adjacent to Dodger Stadium with Mayor Karen Bass set to speak and participate in the laying of wreaths with Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley. Ceremonies are also planned for San Gabriel, Culver City, Carson and elsewhere.

At 8:30 a.m., the Palm Springs Fire Department will pay tribute to fellow first responders lost in the collapse of the towers, with remarks by fire Chief Paul Alvarado and a performance by the Palm Springs Air Museum's Pipes & Drums group.

At 6 p.m., a commemorative service at the Duck Pond, near the corner of Rancho California and Ynez roads, is scheduled in Temecula.

At 6 p.m., the city of Carson will have “Heroes Day'” at the Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson St.

In a proclamation from the White House issued Tuesday, President Joe Biden honored the “brave Americans who met the terror of September 11 with extraordinary acts of courage and sacrifice.”

“In our darkest hour -- when terrorists believe they could bring our nation to its knees -- those Americans proved that our nation's unbreakable spirit would prevail,” the proclamation read. “Over the last 23 years, what was destroyed, we have repaired. What was threatened, we have fortified. What was attacked -- the indomitable American spirit -- prevailed. That is who we are. That is the soul of our Nation.”