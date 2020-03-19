‘Safer at Home’ Order in Effect, Asking Residents to Stay Indoors

City officials including the mayor of Los Angeles issued a "safer at home" health order, asking all residents to stay inside their homes and only leave for what is absolutely essential, promising residents wouldn't be evicted and water would still be running.

"This is not a request -- this is an order," LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said of the countywide order.

The mayors of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Pasadena joined health officials gathered for the news conference Thursday afternoon.

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, Pasadena Mayor Terry Tornek and county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer all held a daily video briefing to announce an additional public health order -- the strictest yet.

"I can't remember the last time I opened a Google map and saw green everywhere," Garcetti said. "That means it's working and means people are staying home."

The mayors said the order would go into effect midnight Thursday.

The only time LA residents can leave home is for "essential" activities -- walking in the neighborhood is fine, Garcetti said.

The only residents who can leave their homes are emergency personnel, government employees, medical professionals, and others with essential jobs.

Almost all businesses, including retail, were ordered to be closed.

According to the city's website, you can leave your home to:

Go to the grocery store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

Take a walk, ride your bike, and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others in the community.

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

Help someone to get necessary supplies

You should not:

Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out, as possible

Travel to or from a job outside the City, unless to perform essential activities

Travel to or from a vacation home outside the City

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other residential care facility

"Young people are getting sick," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said.

The mayor of Pasadena also said if we're going to flatten this -- or even just keep up -- the steps were necessary.

Learn more about the city of LA's order rules here.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Gavin Newsom made a stunning statement, predicting 56% of the state's population -- roughly 25 million -- could be infected by coronavirus within eight weeks. On March 16, seven Bay Area jurisdictions were ordered to shelter in place.