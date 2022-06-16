Twenty-three venues in United States, Mexico and Canada are bidding to host matches for the 2026 World Cup.

Two of those locations are in Southern California.

One is a modern new state-of-the-art NFL stadium. The other is a historic and storied venue that has been there and done this before in style.

Here's what to know about Southern California's 2026 World Cup candidates in the combined North American bid.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

The newest venue on the list is Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, home to the NFL's Chargers and Super Bowl champion Rams. The spaceship-like structure opened in 2020 on the site of the Hollywood Park Racetrack. SoFi Stadium has a seating capacity of about 70,000, an artificial surface and a fixed roof.

Rose Bowl in Pasadena

When it comes to historic and scenic sports venues, it's tough to top the Rose Bowl. The stadium northeast of downtown Los Angeles hosted the 1994 World Cup final when Brazil beat Italy on penalties in a thriller. But one of the most famous games at the Rose Bowl was the 1999 Women's World Cup final, immortalized by the image of a overjoyed Brandi Chastain after she scored the winning penalty kick for the United States against China. A statue of Chastain's shirtless celebration stands outside the stadium.

The Rose Bowl has a capacity of about 88,000 and a grass surface. It opened in October 1922 and went on to host Olympics events, the annual Rose Bowl college football game, Super Bowls and many other events.

Where are the other North American venues?

Most are in the United States. Three are in Canada and Mexico.

The cities in consideration are Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Edmonton, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington DC/Baltimore.

Two of the stadiums have hosted World Cup finals in the past. The Estadio Azteca in Mexico City hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals. FIFA has said 16 venues will be chosen for the final tournament.

When is the 2026 World Cup venues announcement?

Cities will learn on Thursday whether they’ve been selected. Coverage of the announcements will begin on FS1 at 2 p.m. California time.