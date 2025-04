As Los Angeles continues to be plagued by dangerous, sometimes deadly, street takeovers, some San Fernando Valley neighborhoods will have safety measures installed to prevent large gatherings and risky car stunts.

As part of a pilot program launched by LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, some of the problem spots in Sylmar now have bollards and raised paint at intersections,including the corner of Polk Street and Glenoak Boulevard where a car slammed into a restaurant during a street takeover in 2021.

Authorities tried to respond to the hazardous illegal events, but they may not have the resources to crack down on every single one, Rodriguez said.

“We can’t approach these incidents with enforcement tactics alone,” the councilmember who represents the San Fernando Valley area said, adding additional safety measures need to be in place. “We also have to change the behavior on our streets.”

The Los Angeles Police Department located some common spots used by street takeover organizers as former Chief Michel Moore directed four traffic divisions in the city to be extra alert.

Here are the “problematic” intersections identified by the LAPD.

Downtown LA, central LA region

12th Street & Figueroa Street

6th Street & Mateo Street

Kearney Street & Myers Street

4th Street & Lower Grand Avenue

2nd Street & Upper Grand Avenue

2nd Street & Beaudry Avenue

Glendale Boulevard & Temple Street

Santa Fe Avenue & Violet Street

Washington Boulevard & Santa Fe Avenue

54th Street & Avalon Boulevard

8th Street & Main Street

Pico Boulevard & Flower Street

Venice Boulevard & Figueroa Street

South LA region

Manchester Avenue & San Pedro Street

Century Boulevard & Hoover Street

Florence Avenue & Crenshaw Boulevard

63rd Street & Crenshaw Boulevard

Western Avenue & Century Boulevard

Jefferson Boulevard & La Brea Avenue

Manchester Avenue & Denker Avenue

Alondra Boulevard & Figueroa Street

Manchester Avenue & Central Avenue

54th Street & Western Avenue

Normandie Avenue & Gage Avenue

Imperial Highway & Compton Avenue

Manchester Avenue & Van Ness Avenue

West Los Angeles

Lincoln Boulevard & Manchester Avenue

La Cienega Boulevard & Jefferson Boulevard

La Tijera Boulevard & Centinela Avenue

Venice Boulevard & Lincoln Boulevard

National Boulevard & Overland Avenue

Sunset Boulevard & Pacific Coast Highway

Hollywood Boulevard & Highland Avenue

Washington Boulevard & Western Avenue

Olympic Boulevard & Western Avenue

Mulholland Drive & Benedict Canyon Drive

Sawtelle Boulevard & National Boulevard

Hollywood Boulevard & Bronson Avenue

San Fernando Valley