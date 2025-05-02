LA Times laying off more journalists

The Los Angeles Times’ newsroom lost more people to a new round of layoffs, the Los Angeles Times Guild, a union for the journalists, announced Friday.

A total of 14 people were laid off this time, with the newsroom losing 6% of its staff.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The union said this was the third round of newsroom layoffs in recent years. In January 2025, more than 115 journalists were let go, decimating nearly a quarter of the newsroom then.

“What was once one of the nation’s most widely read newspapers has become a shadow of its former self, our ranks halved in just three years,” the union said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The group also blamed the company’s management for not having “a business plan,” especially after LA Times owners Patrick Soon-Shiong decided to withhold an endorsement in the 2024 presidential race, sparking the mass cancellations by subscribers.

"It is difficult to carry out our mission when our staff has been cut year after year,” the guild said. “But we will continue to report and we will continue to fight — for our members, our readers, our subscribers and our city.”