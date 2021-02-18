Los Angeles to Increase Rolling Vaccination Clinics to Reach More People of Color

Los Angeles will increase the number of its rolling vaccination clinics that are bringing COVID-19 vaccines to high-density, low-income communities of color, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday.

The city's pilot mobile vaccination program delivered 4,000 shots in its first two weeks, with two-thirds of them going into the arms of Black Angelenos and 90% into the arms of people of color, Garcetti said during his COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

The city's new initiative Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity, or MOVE, will put 10 mobile vaccination teams in the field and deploy them to high risk areas by the end of next month.

“Vaccines can be a powerful instrument of equity. They can help actually reach the people who are suffering the most, who are most at risk of dying, and that really is what Los Angeles has shown this year by leading with love by going where we are needed most, we're able to save those lives,” Garcetti said.

MOVE team members will assist people with booking appointments and secure transportation, according to Garcetti. They'll also work to build trust from the public about the safety of the vaccine.

“MOVE teams have already begun to vaccinate Angelenos across the city, in South Los Angeles, on the Eastside, Northeast Los Angeles and soon in the East Valley and beyond,” Garcetti said.