The Los Angeles Unified School District Tuesday released more details into the pending cellphone ban on school campuses, starting in January 2025.

The district’s presentation to the Board of Education showed the LAUSD’s policy will align with the Phone-Free School Act, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law to require every school district to come up with a policy to limit or prohibit the use of smartphones.

Starting in the second semester of the 2024-2025 school year, students will not be able to use cellphones on campus during school hours.

That means their smartphones will have to be turned off and stored away in various forms.

This is what cellphone ban will look like

Each school may have an option to have students put away their phones in backpacks or use a portable storage, pouches or phone holders to lock away the devices.

Even if phones are only capable of phone calls and text messages, they will also be turned off and stored.

Other smart devices such as watches and glasses will also be prohibited during school hours.

But before and after school, students can use their smartphones.

Credit: LAUSD

How cellphone ban will be enforced

Students will be given verbal reminders as the new policy takes effect, as teachers and school counselors will check in with students, their parents or guardians to remind them of the new policy.

Under the current plans, the LAUSD plans to train students and teachers through mid-February before the policy is fully implemented on Feb. 18, 2025.

If a school chooses to use a storage locker or pouches to put away students’ phones, the strict will provide one-time funding.

Here are exceptions

In case of an emergency, the phones that are turned off should still be readily accessible under the LAUSD policy.

During an emergency, students will be able to access their phones. This can be determined by the school staff.

If a student requests phone use due to a “perceived threat of a danger,” then the school will conduct a threat assessment before allowing phone use.

Students with health needs may be allowed to have the phone.