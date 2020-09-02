Los Angeles World Airports Debuts Online Aircraft Noise Maps

Los Angeles World Airports on Wednesday unveiled two mobile-friendly websites that provide information about noise created by aircraft operations at both Los Angeles International and Van Nuys airports.

The interactive noise portals give users access to data and multimedia content to help residents understand how different aircraft operations affect noise levels within neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles and surrounding communities.

"Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) is committed to being a great neighbor and to providing transparent information about how aircraft noise changes based on aircraft routes, weather conditions, runway maintenance and more," said Samantha Bricker, the chief environmental and sustainability officer at LAWA. "These unique online portals provide a new level of insight and education into when and why certain neighborhoods experience aircraft noise."

The noise portal for LAX can be accessed at noiseportal.lawa.org/lax, and the portal for Van Nuys Airport can be accessed at noiseportal.lawa.org/vny.

The sites offer neighborhood-specific details about how changes in aircraft takeoff or landing directions, as well as other procedures implemented by the Federal Aviation Administration, can change aircraft noise levels in certain areas.

Diagrams, videos, information sheets, animations and illustrations offer a detailed and "easy-to-understand" look at typical aircraft routes and FAA procedures under different conditions, according to LAWA.

Visitors to the sites can enter a specific address or select a general area and see diagrams of normal aircraft activity and more information.

Selecting the North and Northeast Communities area on the LAX Noise Portal, which covers neighborhoods from Playa Del Rey to View Park, will provide explanations about early turns and where aircraft fly during westerly or over-ocean operations.

Similarly, because Van Nuys Airport is home to a number of flight schools, users selecting the VNY-adjacent area can get information about "touch-and-go operations," a flight training technique requiring multiple loops around an airport so that pilots can practice take-offs and landings.

There are also links to the LAX/Community Noise Roundtable, which provides a forum for local residents to engage on aircraft noise issues, a live flight tracker and instructions for leaving comments about aircraft noise.

The new portals will continue to offer more content over time and as conditions change, according to LAWA.