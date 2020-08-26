Los Angeles Zoo to Reopen to the Public Today, With COVID-19 Guidelines

After closing for 166 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Zoo will reopen to the public Wednesday, with social distancing and sanitation measures in place.

The zoo said the closure was the longest in its history.

Zoo CEO and Director Denise Verret will speak at 10 a.m. about the reopening with the zoo's Director of Animal Programs Beth Schaefer, as well as Chief Veterinarian and Director of Animal Health and Wellness Dr. Dominique Keller.

All guests, including members, must now reserve timed tickets online before visiting, and visitors must wear protective face coverings while at the zoo.

People can select the specific day and time they want to visit. Upon completing a reservation, tickets will be sent by email. Tickets will be scanned from mobile devices or a printout at the entrance.

Reserved time slots are held until 45 minutes after the hour. Once people arrive within that time frame, they can enjoy the zoo as long as they want, until the zoo closes at 5 p.m., the zoo stated. The last permitted entry is at 3:45 p.m.

To ensure adequate physical distancing between guests, attendance is capped each day to limit the total number of guests. Zoo guest and Member Services will operate at a limited capacity on-site to assist with ticketing and membership issues only.

The zoo also asks guests to ensure they have everything they need before entering, as no re-entry will be permitted.

The zoo said it has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures for high-contact surfaces and restrooms, and all zoo staff are required to wear protective face coverings, submit to daily temperature checks and stay at home if they are experiencing any signs of illness.

Hand sanitizer stations are available at Safari Shuttle stops, food facilities and other locations throughout the zoo.

In-person talks and presentations are currently suspended to avoid gathering.

Signage and markers have been placed throughout the zoo to remind guests to follow physical distancing guidelines and abide by other safety measures.

More information about the zoo's reopening is at www.lazoo.org/reopening/.