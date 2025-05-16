Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall set to present plan to relocate detainees

A hearing is expected Friday morning when the probation department is expected to present a plan to relocate over 200 people from the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall.

A judge ordered for the depopulation of the juvenile hall after a state oversight board found the facility “unsuitable” to house young people.

In March, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced 30 probation officers were facing child abuse charges for coordinating “gladiator fights” between children at the center over a six-month period.

Nearly 70 fights occurred at the juvenile hall between July 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2023, with the altercations allowed and sometimes even encouraged, the attorney general alleged. According to Bonta’s announcement, 143 children were impacted by the fights, with many of them injured. The severity of their injuries was not disclosed.

“Officers at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall have a duty to ensure the safety and well-being of those under their care. Instead, the officers charged today did just the opposite – overseeing ‘gladiator fights’ when they should have intervened,” Bonta said in a statement. “The indictment – and the filing of criminal charges – is an important step toward holding these officers accountable and addressing shortfalls at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. Let today’s charges be a warning for all those who abuse their power: the California Department of Justice is watching, and we will hold you accountable.”

Before the hearing, youth advocates are also expected to gather outside of the East LA courthouse to discuss alternatives to juvenile halls.

Organizers say they are urging the LA Board of Supervisors and the judge to reject the depopulation plan and implement community based alternatives.