How an errand to buy a lottery ticket turned into $1 million win

A woman gave her brother some money to buy a lottery ticket for her, and it turned out to be a winner.

A LOTERIA™ GRANDE Scratcher that cost $10 ended up with a $1 million prize. But the woman didn't know she was a winner until her brother called her last year.

“I think you won,” his sister recalled him, telling her on the phone from Cardenas Market on Lincoln Avenue in Corona.

“Once in a while I give my brother $20, and because I know he loves to buy tickets, I tell him to buy me a ticket,” said J. Garcia whose first name was not provided by the California State Lottery.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Garcia has played Scratchers for about five years and said that she understands the LOTERIA™ game because she played the original as a kid.

With the winnings she is thinking about buying an investment property, where she could earn rent.

But before that, she plans to buy her brother a new car.