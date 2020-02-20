4 to Watch: Lottery Ticket Thief Tries His Luck Twice by Yanking Out Display Cases

A lightning quick lottery ticket thief tried his luck twice, yanking Scratchers display cases from counters in bold heists that were caught on camera at two San Gabriel Valley businesses.

Lottery Ticket Thief Tries His Luck in San Dimas

Security cameras captured a lottery ticket thief as who tried his luck at two San Gabriel Valley businesses. The man yanked two Scratchers ticket cases from countertops before sprinting out the door. Watch the video here.

Bottles and Can'ts: Why Recycling Isn't Easy in California

Many Californians are having a tough time recycling bottles and cans and getting back deposits as hundreds of recycling centers shutter throughout the state. But something else is going on behind the scenes that is making it even worse. Read the I-Team report.

Samsung Users Baffled By 'Find My Mobile' Notification

Samsung users were puzzled when they woke up to a "find my mobile" notification Thursday morning. The alert was from Samsung’s own “Find My Mobile” app and showed the number “1″ twice, with no other information. Here's what really happened.

25 Unique LA Historic-Cultural Monuments You Must See

There are 1,200 city declared historic-cultural monuments that dot LA's diverse landscape. Here are few ideas to get you started on a tour of the city's history.