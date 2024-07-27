Lottery ticket worth $415,000 sold in La Palma

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Friday night's drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery was sold at a liquor store in La Palma and is worth $415,055, the California Lottery announced.

The tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in Illinois and New Jersey are both worth $1 million. While tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or a multiple of $1 million, California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, pushing the estimated jackpot for Tuesday's drawing to $331 million.

The numbers drawn Friday were 2, 14, 33, 58, 65 and the Mega number was 3. The estimated jackpot was $306 million.

The drawing was the 14th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.