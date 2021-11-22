Rodeo Drive

Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue Storefront Windows Shattered in Beverly Hills

Nothing was taken during the apparent smash-and-grab burglary attempts in the Rodeo Drive area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A Beverly Hills police SUV parked outside a Louis Vuitton store following a report of an attempted burglary.
ANG

Storefront windows near the Rodeo Drive shopping area in Beverly Hills were shattered Sunday in two apparent smash-and-grab burglary attempts. 

Officers responded to the Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue stores shortly after midnight. The attempted break-ins were reported in the 200 block of North Rodeo Drive and the 9600 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Nothing was taken and no one entered the stores, police said. 

Detailed descriptions of the individuals involved were not immediately available. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Free Food 28 mins ago

Free Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaways in Southern California

UCLA 2 hours ago

UCLA and Gonzaga Hold Down Top Two Spots in AP Poll Ahead of Showdown

The cases were reported following a series of smash-and-grab heists Friday and Saturday in the Bay Area. 

This article tagged under:

Rodeo DriveBeverly Hills
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us