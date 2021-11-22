Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue Storefront Windows Shattered in Beverly Hills

Storefront windows near the Rodeo Drive shopping area in Beverly Hills were shattered Sunday in two apparent smash-and-grab burglary attempts.

Officers responded to the Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue stores shortly after midnight. The attempted break-ins were reported in the 200 block of North Rodeo Drive and the 9600 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

Nothing was taken and no one entered the stores, police said.

Detailed descriptions of the individuals involved were not immediately available.

The cases were reported following a series of smash-and-grab heists Friday and Saturday in the Bay Area.