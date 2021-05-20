Loved Ones Mourn 27-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Shot in Hemet

Friends and family of Temeka Haynes, 27, are calling for justice and mourning the loss of their loved one, who died after she was shot in the head during a gunfight late on Tuesday, according to investigators.

Haynes, who had an 8-year-old son and was pregnant with her second child, was in her car when the gunfire broke out. The violence sent Haynes, another adult woman, an adult man and two others to the hospital, according to a news release from Hemet Police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Haynes, known as Millie to her loved ones, was airlifted to Riverside County Medical System's trauma center. She died on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, Haynes's loved ones gathered on Valencia Avenue for a vibrant candlelight vigil. Friends and family shared memories, like Haynes's volleyball jersey from West Valley High School, signed by the people who now miss her dearly.

"It's been hard on all of us," cousin Shatoya Jones told NBC4. "We just want the person responsible for this — we just want him put away, because it's not fair that we're out here like this."

Mourners say Haynes, a full-time mom who DJed music as a hobby, was a loving and selfless mother.

"To know Millie, to know Tameka, is to know what love is," said cousin Trina Bass. "She loved everybody. You came across her, it was nothing but a good time."

Friends and family of Haynes are concerned with caring for the son she leaves behind, and hope investigators solve her murder soon.

"We appreciate all the love and support that everybody has given us," said cousin Patricia Parker.

Hemet Police ask that anyone with information about the case call Investigations Sergeant Gabe Gomez by telephone at 951-765-2396, or leave a tip through the Hemet PD smartphone app. Tipsters may remain anonymous, they said in the release.

"This loss is so hard for us," said Cortney Teartt, a friend of Haynes. "She had a whole life to life."