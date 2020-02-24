Lowrider Community Honors Kobe Bryant Published 1 hour ago • Updated 41 mins ago A stream of cars, some exotic, others of the lowrider version, streamed through downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 to honor the life of Kobe Bryant during his memorial at Staples Center. 7 photos 1/7 Lowriders gassed up during the procession for Kobe Bryant. 2/7 A procession of cars crossed intersections to honor Kobe Bryant. 3/7 A photo of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna adorned pickup truck tailgate. 4/7 This car bounced its way through downtown during the procession. 5/7 The legendary Chevy Impala emblem adorns a car during the memorial. 6/7 Gawkers got pictures of this Lamborghini with its Kobe Bryant stickers. 7/7 NBCLA Car and Kobe Bryant enthusiasts showed off their art during the memorial. This article tagged under: Kobe Bryant 0 More Photo Galleries Fans Pay Their Respects to Kobe Bryant and Daughter at Their Memorial Photos: Stars Pay Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant at Staples Center Photos: Dodgers Kick Off Spring Training 2020 in Arizona 25 Unique LA Historic-Cultural Monuments You Must See