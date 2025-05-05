Loyola High School mourns tennis standout struck and killed by DUI suspect

Students and staff at Loyola High School in Los Angeles' Pico Union area are mourning a senior classmate and tennis team captain killed over the weekend when he was struck by a DUI suspect in Manhattan Beach.

Eighteen-year-old Braun Levi, a standout tennis player at the school, was just weeks from graduating when he was struck and killed Sunday at about 12:45 a.m. as he was walking on Sepulveda Boulevard.

Flowers, photos and other items were left at a memorial at the crash site. In a tribute posted to the school's Instagram account, Braun was described as a leader who was involved in many activities at the private Roman Catholic college-preparatory high school.

"We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Loyola High School senior Braun Levi," the school said. "Levi was a true leader throughout our campus, serving as a member of the student council, a senior Big Brother, Kairos retreat leader and volleyball team manager, to name a few.

"His lovable personality, infectious smile, and boundless energy made him a beloved member of the Loyola community. He was a true Man for and With Others, and we will miss him dearly."

A prayer vigil was held on campus Sunday night. Father John Quinn said the vigil was a powerful and emotional of unity over an immeasurable loss for the Loyola High School community.

"Braun organized the Loyola Strong retreat that we had for student whose families lost their homes in the Palisades Fire," Father Quinn said. "He himself lost his home in the Palisades Fire.

"Somebody so close to graduation who loved this school so much was taken from us far too soon."

The family relocated to Manhattan Beach after the January wildfire destroyed their home, Quinn said.

"Not just tennis-wise, he was just a great teammate because he would cheer me up if I made a bad shot," said teammate Kiran Spurling.

Braun was nationally ranked and bound for the University of Virginia, according to reports.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested at the scene of Sunday's crash on suspicion of DUI.