college sports

Loyola Marymount University to cut 6 athletic programs

LMU will cut men's cross-country, men and women's track and field, and more.

By City News Service

Loyola Marymount Athletics

Loyola Marymount University is cutting six sports programs at the end of the 2023-24 season, the university announced on Wednesday.

The decision to cut the programs was in response to the changing landscape of the NCAA and would allow the school to distribute funds to other athletic programs, according to the announcement.

LMU participates in 20 intercollegiate sports in the West Coast Conference and has about 400 student athletes.

The six sports that will be discontinued are:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
  • Men's cross-country
  • Men's rowing
  • Men's track and field
  • Women's rowing
  • Women's swimming
  • Women's track and field

Many of the student athletes at LMU said they were surprised and upset with the decision to cut sports programs.

“It came out of left field, particularly since our teams have produced multiple All-Americans and professionals,” Avery Doan, who is part of the women's cross-country track team, told KTLA. “The wording and the answers that we've gotten from the athletic department have been relatively vague and the meeting where we found out about this news, I left unsatisfied with the answers they were giving us.”

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

East Los Angeles 40 mins ago

Child assault call in East LA results in mother's arrest for murder: LASD

Pasadena 2 hours ago

Norton Simon Museum's captivating Buddha exhibition culminates February

Emily Valmas, a member of the rowing team, told KTLA she was shocked by the announcement. “At that moment you're told, people who have devoted their lives to their sports for years and years and don't know a life out of it, that is being taken away from them,” Valmas said.

LMU said its decision was reached in part by the new name, image and likeness rules and transfer portal rules implemented by the NCAA.

“Our mission is to support our students in their pursuit of the highest level of success athletically, academically, and culturally,” LMU Athletic Director Craig Pintens said. “This decision, while difficult, best positions our department and remaining Division I sports for success.”

The university said it will honor affected students' athletic scholarships and financial aid. In addition, the school will offer club competition options and help student athletes who decide to transfer to another school.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

college sportsLos Angeles
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us