Live updates: Menendez brothers resentencing hearing set to begin

What to Know
- Hearings on a resentencing motion in the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Los Angeles.
- Attorneys for the Menendez brothers will argue they have been rehabilitated after serving more than 30 years of a life prison sentence for the August 1989 murders of their parents in Beverly Hills.
- Defense attorney Mark Geragos said he plans to call several witnesses to testify in support of the brothers.
- The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office will present the case against resentencing, arguing the Menendez brothers have not taken full responsibility for their crimes.
- If the court recommends resentencing, the state parole board would need to consider the case and issue a ruling on whether to release the brothers from prison.
- Resentencing is just one path to freedom for the brothers, who also could be granted clemency.
A two-day resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez begins Tuesday. Follow live updates below.