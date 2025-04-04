Lyle and Erik Menendez to speak out in jailhouse interview

After Lyle and Erik Menendez’s push for freedom after more than 30 years behind bars faced a roadblock as Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman last month announced that his office would no longer recommend resentencing, the brothers are set to speak out in a jailhouse interview, TMZ announced Friday.

Labeling it “The Prison Interview,” TMZ said it spoke with the Menendez brothers exclusively about their hopes of being freed from prison in addition to what they hope their lives will be if their release is granted.

“My brother and I are cautiously hopeful,” Lyle Menendez said in a short clip shared on social media.

TMZ promised the show will feature the brothers’ family members and “the detective who cracked the case.”

But Les Zoeller, the Beverly Hills Police Department detective who was the lead investigator in the case, had adamantly told NBC Los Angeles that he thought the murders of Jose and Kitty were "cold and calculated" by the brothers.

“Lyle is a cold person, borderline sociopath,” the detective said in the 2017 interview.

Zoeller died in 2021.

The upcoming interview is not the first time the brothers spoke from behind bars. In an interview with NBC Los Angeles in 2017, the elder brother had described what he and his brother felt while growing up in the allegedly abusive household.

“It was an explosion of emotion at that time,” Lyle had described in 2017, emphasizing that what happened in August 1989 was a culmination of years of sexual and emotional abuse by their father.

Although the brothers may not get a new trial or get their sentences reduced in Los Angeles County, their attorney Mark Geragos hoped that the state will grant clemency based on their life and behavior in prison.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were scheduled to appear in front of the California Board of Parole Hearing on June 13.