Hundreds of goats will be tasked with preventing brush fires in Palos Verdes Estates.

About 900 goats will begin clearing brush in areas of Palos Verdes Estates as part of an effort to reduce vegetation and reduce risk of fires, Los Angeles County officials announced Thursday.

Goats will eat weeds and other vegetation across 37 acres of parklands in canyons and hard-to-reach hillside areas in four zones deemed extremely high priority -- Valmonte Canyon and the Palos Verdes stables, Lunada Canyon, the hillside between Via Boronado and Espinosa Circle, and the hillside below Via Pinzon and Mirlo Gate House.

Of the 900 goats, 400 began clearing brush in Valmonte Canyon Thursday, which county officials estimate could take up to a week and a half to complete. Additional goats will be placed in other locations next week.

Brush clearance is expected to be complete by the end of March.

The city of Palos Verdes Estates contracted with Fire Grazers, Inc., for the goats and brush clearance services, who have done similar work on the peninsula in previous years.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn's office, who represents the area, will reimburse the city for the cost of the $67,000 contract.

According to her office, Mayor Victoria Lozzi raised the issue to Hahn during a recent Mayor's Luncheon. The event is an opportunity for mayors of Hahn's Fourth District to grab a bite and chat with the supervisor.

"The natural canyons and hills of the Palos Verdes Peninsula are beautiful but they put this area at greater risk for wildfires,'' Hahn said in a statement. "Mayor Victoria Lozzi told me that her city needed help with brush clearance and I was happy to offer my office's support. If you see the goats this month in Palos Verdes Estates, know that they are hard at work making this community safer.''