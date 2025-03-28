A Westlake business owner was charged with receiving merchandise stolen by organized retail theft groups, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Blanca Escobar’s business on 6th Street across from MacArthur Park had $360,000 worth of stolen goods, including cosmetics, clothes and toiletries, the DA’s office said, adding the products were taken from CVS, Target, Walgreens, Kroger, Ross, TJ Maxx and Macy’s.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman said his office is “vigorously” trying to combat organized retail theft with the Los Angeles Police Department and other law enforcement agencies.

“This case is an important step toward cleaning up MacArthur Park, a community that has long struggled with crime and safety concerns,” Hochman said. “Retail theft will not be tolerated under my watch.”

Illegal slot machines were also recovered from Escobar’s business, officials said.

The 66-year-old business owner was charged with eight felony counts of receiving stolen property over $950 in value and one misdemeanor count of conducting gaming, with the DA’s office alleging that her crime indicated “planning, sophistication and professionalism.”

“If convicted, Escobar would face eight years and six months in prison.

Escobar is set to be arraigned on May 22.