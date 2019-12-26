Madonna Cancels Final ‘Madame X’ Show Because of ‘Indescribable Pain’

The "queen of pop" said she decided to end the North American run of her "Madame X" tour a day early because of "indescribable pain," NBC News reports.

"As I climbed the ladder to sing 'Batuka' on Saturday night in Miami, I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, which have been indescribable for the past few days," Madonna explained in an Instagram post Tuesday. "With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get through the show."

She added that though she considers herself a "warrior" who never quits, this time she had to "listen to her body and accept that my pain is a warning."

After canceling her Sunday show in Miami, Madonna said she consulted with doctors and underwent several tests, including scans, ultrasounds and X-rays. According to the "I Rise" singer, the doctors instructed her that if she is to continue her tour, she must rest as much as possible.

