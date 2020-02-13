‘Magic Happens’ Parade to Cast a Spell at Disneyland

Whether you've plunked down on a curb well in advance, or you've exited a restaurant to find a parade just starting, the feeling can be the same: Experiencing a Disneyland-style procession can seem as though a sparkly wand was waved in your general vicinity.

And plenty of sparkle will twinkle along Main Street, as well as the entire parade route at The Happiest Place on Earth, when a brand-new daytime extravaganza debuts on Friday, Feb. 28.

It's called "Magic Happens," and it boasts a line-up of classic cameos and new favorites, including a marigold-magical "Coco" float, an appearance by Merlin, and a strong "Frozen II" presence, too.

Find a bit of curb now, or perhaps your favorite chair, and take a look at some early photos that just materialized, as magical things are wont to do, a full fortnight ahead of the parade's opening day.