Magic Mountain, Knott's Berry Farm Close For December Storm

Amid heavy rain, strong wind gusts, flooding streets, downed trees and mudslides around Southern California, two local theme parks decided to keep their doors closed.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott's Berry Farm both told visitors to stay home on Tuesday, citing the strong December storm.

"Due to inclement weather, the park is CLOSED today, December 14," Six Flags said on its Magic Mountain website. "All tickets for today will be valid through 12/31/21."

No events were scheduled for Tuesday on the park calendar.

Knott's Berry Farm had a similar announcement on its website.

"Due to inclement weather, Knott's Berry Fam is closed today, Dec. 14," read an alert on its website. "The California Marketplace will remain open."