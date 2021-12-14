Theme Parks

Magic Mountain, Knott's Berry Farm Close For December Storm

Amid heavy rain, strong wind gusts, flooding streets, downed trees and mudslides around SoCal, two theme parks decided to keep their doors closed.

By Maggie More

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Amid heavy rain, strong wind gusts, flooding streets, downed trees and mudslides around Southern California, two local theme parks decided to keep their doors closed.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott's Berry Farm both told visitors to stay home on Tuesday, citing the strong December storm.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"Due to inclement weather, the park is CLOSED today, December 14," Six Flags said on its Magic Mountain website. "All tickets for today will be valid through 12/31/21."

No events were scheduled for Tuesday on the park calendar.

Knott's Berry Farm had a similar announcement on its website.

"Due to inclement weather, Knott's Berry Fam is closed today, Dec. 14," read an alert on its website. "The California Marketplace will remain open."

deals 5 hours ago

Disneyland Resort Introduces a Weekday SoCal Resident Offer

Valencia Oct 21

A Wonder Woman Coaster Flies for Six Flags Magic Mountain

This article tagged under:

Theme ParksSoCal WeatherRainKnott’s Berry FarmSix Flags Magic Mountain
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us