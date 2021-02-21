Magic Mountain Promises Spring 2021 Reopening, With Rides

Roller coaster fans could be returning to Six Flags Magic Mountain this spring, the Valencia company has announced. “We've missed you! Are you ready for thrills this year?” the park tweeted Friday, over a graphic bearing the words “The thrill is calling. Park opening with rides. Spring 2021.’

No exact date was given. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Magic Mountain's parent company, said Friday that it was “preparing to open all of its theme parks and waterparks and welcome guests back for the 2021 season.”

Six Flags officials said “Magic Mountain is in preparation mode and looks forward to reopening with a full complement of its world-class coasters in accordance with the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.”

The Valencia park closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with other Southland amusement parks including Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm and Universal Studios.

Magic Mountain still needs approval from state officials before reopening.

Amusement parks, concerts and sporting events are part of the final phase of California's re-opening plan.

Park officials said last year that when the park does reopen, new protocols will include mandatory face coverings for all staff and guests over the age of 2, an online reservation system to manage crowds, and separation of guests on rides and in dining areas to allow for recommended social distancing.

Separate from the park's reopening, Magic Mountain is launching a new drive-thru event titled Cruisin' the Park Car Show, on Feb. 26-28, March 5-7, and March 12-14. That event offers visitors the chance to cruise through the park in their own cars and see more than 100 automotive-themed displays.