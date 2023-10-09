Magnitude 2.6 earthquake shakes Silver Lake area

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported near Silver Lake on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported at 8:57 a.m. and had a depth of 6.7 miles (10.9 km).

The epicenter was about half a mile east of Silver Lake, the USGS said.

Silver Lake is about 3.6 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

Over 170 people said they felt the quake, according to the USGS felt report.