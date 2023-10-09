earthquake

Magnitude 2.6 earthquake shakes Silver Lake area

By Staff Reports

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported near Silver Lake on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported at 8:57 a.m. and had a depth of 6.7 miles (10.9 km).

The epicenter was about half a mile east of Silver Lake, the USGS said.

Silver Lake is about 3.6 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Over 170 people said they felt the quake, according to the USGS felt report.

This article tagged under:

earthquake
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us