Magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattles San Bernardino area minutes before another 3.0 quake

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Two back to back earthquakes shook the San Bernardino area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake struck at around 9:44 a.m., and the second 3.0-magnitude quake struck just a few minutes after at 9:48.

Residents in Riverside, Ontario, Hesperia and Victorville reported having felt the first quake.

Over 230 people said they felt shaking, according to the USGS Felt Report.

