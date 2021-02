A small quake jolted the Simi Valley area early Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude-3.2 temblor shook the Simi Valley area, and was felt in Woodland Hills.

Nearly 250 people from Canoga Park to Thousand Oaks reported feeling the quake.

