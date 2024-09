A magnitude 3.2 earthquake struck near Inglewood and Lennox at 4:48 a.m. on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was centered a half-mile northwest of Lennox and 1.6 miles southwest of Inglewood.

It was about 8 miles deep.The quake was centered 1.7 miles northwest of Hawthorne and 1.7 miles northeast of Del Aire.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.