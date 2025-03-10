Magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattles the Malibu area early Monday

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake rattled the Malibu area early Monday, according to the U.S. Geological survey.

The quake was reported at approximately 2:23 a.m.

Residents in areas like Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills and Calabasas reported having felt the shaking.

The earthquake had a depth of about 7.7 miles and over 130 people said they felt the quake on the USGS Felt Report.

This earthquake comes a day after a 4.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Malibu area on Sunday.