A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 was reported approximately one mile north of Cabazon and five miles east of Banning in Riverside County.

The earthquake occurred at 5:33 p.m., according to the US Geological Survey, and there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

On April 5, three earthquakes struck Southern California around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, all centered around the unincorporated Lennox area.