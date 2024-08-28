Earthquakes

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes Idyllwild area

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook the Idyllwild area early Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck at about 5:43 a.m. in Riverside County. Residents in Yucaipa, Cathedral City and Escondido reported having felt the shaking.

More than 200 people reported having felt it according to the USGS website's felt report.

The earthquake had a depth of 16 km, about 9.9 miles.

