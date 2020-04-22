Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Rattles Baldwin Hills Area

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake centered near Windsor Hills and Baldwin Hills around 12:03 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey.
The earthquake was centered less than a mile south of View Park-Windsor Hills, according to the USGS.
The earthquake was widely felt, with Los Angeles International Airport reporting feeling the temblor but reported no damage. NBCLA followers from Santa Monica and West Hollywood, up to Burbank and east to Whittier reported feeling the jolt.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the LA Fire Department had been activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damage.
Alex Caruso of the Los Angeles Lakers took to Twitter to comment on the quake, as did many other Angelenos.
It was not immediately clear if the earthquake caused any damage.