Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Rattles Baldwin Hills Area

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake centered near Windsor Hills and Baldwin Hills around 12:03 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered less than a mile south of View Park-Windsor Hills, according to the USGS.

The earthquake was widely felt, with Los Angeles International Airport reporting feeling the temblor but reported no damage. NBCLA followers from Santa Monica and West Hollywood, up to Burbank and east to Whittier reported feeling the jolt.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the LA Fire Department had been activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damage.

A 3.8 earthquake shook the L.A. area tonight shortly after midnight. Our @LAFD has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 22, 2020

Alex Caruso of the Los Angeles Lakers took to Twitter to comment on the quake, as did many other Angelenos.

Before y’all crucify me any further, I’m from Texas.. any earthquake is a big earthquake — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) April 22, 2020

It was not immediately clear if the earthquake caused any damage.