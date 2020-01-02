Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake Strikes Off of Port Hueneme

An 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck 25 kilometers south of Port Hueneme early Thursday morning.

The quake occurred at 2:13 a.m. and produced weak to light shaking, the U.S. Geological Service said.

More than two hundred people reported feeling some shaking. Some even said they were woken up by the temblor. Reports came in from as far away as Long Beach.

Some other areas that reported shaking included Port Hueneme, Oxnard, Camarillo, Newbury Park, Ventura, Westlake Village, Malibu, Thousand Oaks, Ventura, Agoura Hills, Oaks Park, Calabasas, Simi Valley, Santa Monica, Venice, Torrance, Van Nuys and Los Angeles.