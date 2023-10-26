Alhambra

Man wounded in Alhambra police shooting

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was injured in a shooting involving an Alhambra police officer Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at 5:37 a.m. at the intersection of South Meridian Avenue and West Commonwealth Avenue in Alhambra.

Commonwealth Avenue was closed between La Paloma and Orange Grove avenues while an investigation was conducted.

The cause of the incident was not available.

Authorities said the male adult suspect was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LA County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

