Woman arrested in fatal stabbing of young father on Malibu beach

A woman was arrested Thursday in connection to the stabbing death of a young father on a Malibu beach.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not name the woman, but the victim’s mother told NBC4 she is her son’s estranged wife. The woman is expected to be charged Friday.

Emmanuel Baltazar, 21, was found dead near a lifeguard tower on Las Tunas Beach, just before midnight Aug. 23 in Malibu. The sheriff’s department said the killing apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“She had a special place in my heart because she made me a grandmother and because I thought that she truly loved my son, but now I see she didn’t,” Patricia Silva said.

Witnesses said they heard two people arguing before the attack. Deputies responded to the scene and found Baltazar stabbed in the chest and neck. He died at a hospital.

Family members gathered Thursday to mourn a 21-year-old man who was fatally stabbed on a Malibu beach.

Silva said Baltazar was trying to divorce from his partner and was seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old son.

“Since the beginning I wanted justice. I don’t care who is it. I just want justice for my kid. My kid wasn’t an animal; he was a human being, a precious human being. He was my son. He needs to have justice,” Silva said.