A Malibu high school Wednesday scrambled to repair and clean up after a student prank went too far, leaving behind tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Officials believe at least 40 current seniors or former students vandalized the Malibu High School and Middle School joint campuses between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, causing destruction and making 20 classrooms inaccessible.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The hallways of Malibu High School were tagged with toilet paper, eggs and flour being scattered all over the building. The word “seniors” was also scrawled across a door.

“That’s not the way you celebrate an achievement,” Esmi Careaga from the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The damage also included glued door locks and explicit graffiti while clocks were pulled off the walls.

“This is not a rite of passage. It’s a serious crime,” Careaga said.

The district added senior vandalism has occurred for over 15 years within the region, warning students of consequences.

“It will not be tolerated,” Santa Monica-Malibu Unified said.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department confirms its deputies are working with the school to investigate the vandalism, pledging to prosecute the responsible people to the extent of the law and the educational code.

The district would not say whether the punishment would include suspensions of expulsions.