Malibu will start building a new permanent skate park next month after the city council approved a $4.1 million contract for the construction, the city announced Tuesday.

Set for completion in fall 2025, the 12,500 square-foot facility will feature a variety of skate elements that can serve skaters of all skill levels, including stairs, rails, ledges, banks, a flow bowl, quarter pipes, spine, extensions and waterfalls.

Located at 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy, the new park will replace the temporary skate park.

City officials said it’ll be a high-quality recreation facility that fosters an active healthy community.

"This skate park is more than just a recreational facility — it will be a gathering place that will foster community, promote healthy lifestyles, and embrace Malibu’s deep-rooted skate culture,” Mayor Doug Stewart said.

City staff will present proposals for the possible name for the park in coming months.

The park, designed by California Skateparks through “extensive” community input, will be built by California-based contractor C.S. Legacy Construction, Inc.

More information on the Malibu skatepark can be found here.