Malibu is getting a brand-new $4M skate park. See what it'll look like

The new permanent skate park will be a 12,500 square-foot facility.

By Helen Jeong

Malibu will start building a new permanent skate park next month after the city council approved a $4.1 million contract for the construction, the city announced Tuesday.

Set for completion in fall 2025, the 12,500 square-foot facility will feature a variety of skate elements that can serve skaters of all skill levels, including stairs, rails, ledges, banks, a flow bowl, quarter pipes, spine, extensions and waterfalls.

Located at 24250 Pacific Coast Hwy, the new park will replace the temporary skate park.

City officials said it’ll be a high-quality recreation facility that fosters an active healthy community.

"This skate park is more than just a recreational facility — it will be a gathering place that will foster community, promote healthy lifestyles, and embrace Malibu’s deep-rooted skate culture,” Mayor Doug Stewart said. 

City staff will present proposals for the possible name for the park in coming months.

City of Malibu
Credit: City of Malibu

The park, designed by California Skateparks through “extensive” community input, will be built by California-based contractor C.S. Legacy Construction, Inc.

More information on the Malibu skatepark can be found here.

