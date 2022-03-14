malibu

Car Crashes Into Parked Car, Utility Pole in Malibu

By City News Service

Pacific Coast Highway was closed Monday morning at Rambla Vista after a vehicle driven by someone suspected of DUI crashed into a parked car, flipped and knocked down a utility pole, authorities said.

The crash occurred just after midnight, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department which did not take any of the people inside the vehicle to hospitals.

One pole was knocked down and another utility pole was leaning toward a house, said Sgt. James Arens of the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.

PCH was to remain closed while Edison crews repaired the damage, Arens said.

