Malibu quake interrupts peaceful nap of Butterscotch the dog. Here's what happens next.

When the 4.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California Friday afternoon, it's not just people who were jolted. Butterscotch, a 2-year-old dog, was abruptly awaken from his peaceful afternoon nap.

"He was upstairs, sleeping in his bed," Angela Giacobbe, Butterscotch's mom said. "When the noise happened, he panicked and bolted down the stairs so fast."

Butterscotch, a 2-year-old dog, was rattled by the earthquake originated in Malibu Friday.

Being rattled by a quake is not a pleasant experience for the pup, who's just bouncing back from double-knee surgery. The rescue had genetic health issues that had to be repaired, according to Giacobbe.

But in the end, all is well in the Westlake household.

Butterscotch even went for a walk with his best friend, Max, wearing his blue sweater to keep himself warm in the chilly weather.