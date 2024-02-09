earthquake

Malibu quake interrupts peaceful nap of Butterscotch the dog. Here's what happens next.

The moment of sheer panic felt by Butterscotch the dog was captured on home security video.

By Helen Jeong

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

When the 4.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California Friday afternoon, it's not just people who were jolted. Butterscotch, a 2-year-old dog, was abruptly awaken from his peaceful afternoon nap.

"He was upstairs, sleeping in his bed," Angela Giacobbe, Butterscotch's mom said. "When the noise happened, he panicked and bolted down the stairs so fast."

Butterscotch, a 2-year-old dog, was rattled by the earthquake originated in Malibu Friday.

Being rattled by a quake is not a pleasant experience for the pup, who's just bouncing back from double-knee surgery. The rescue had genetic health issues that had to be repaired, according to Giacobbe.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But in the end, all is well in the Westlake household.

Butterscotch even went for a walk with his best friend, Max, wearing his blue sweater to keep himself warm in the chilly weather.

This article tagged under:

earthquake
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us