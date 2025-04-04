‘I need help.' Malibu small businesses struggle to survive after Palisades Fire

Businesses in Malibu continue to reel from the impacts of the Palisades Fire, with some shop owners saying the conditions are worse than what they were during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With possible customers and patrons having no access to Pacific Coast Highway, small business owners said they fear, if something isn’t done soon, they won’t be able to hang on any longer despite having survived the pandemic.

“It’s like a graveyard down there,” Barbara Gentile, owner of Malibu Divers, said Friday, describing eerie quietness in Malibu.

The small coastal city was not destroyed in the Palisades Fire but the ripple effects, particularly the traffic restrictions on PCH, have essentially cut them off from the world in addition to losing local customers who were forced out of their homes and workplaces.

A dozen business owners estimated their income is down 30% to 80%. But because their stores are open and undamaged, there isn’t much help available for them, they said.

“There’s an assumption about the demographics in Malibu,” said Lyndie Benson, who owns Bleu Salt, adding while her shop survived three fires and the pandemic, the post-Palisades Fire feels different.

“I can’t even pay my half rent right now,” Gene Arnold who has owned The Vitamin Barn since the 80s said. “This is worse than COVID paycheck protection program.”

Gentile also echoed the financial struggles, explaining she’s still recovering from the COVID loans.

Some of the people whose livelihood is online said a timeline for the full reopening of PCH would help them. They also called for a government campaign, highlighting ways to access Malibu from the 101 Freeway and the canyons.

Instead of suggesting business owners take out more loans, they would like grants, tax breaks and rental assistance, which is under consideration according to Malibu city officials.

“We’ve talked about what we can do, eviction moratorium, and different stimulus,” Malibu City Councilmember Haylynn Conrad said.

The city of Malibu also said it’s “actively” looking for solutions.

“The city has launched a business pulse survey to check in on our businesses and find ways to best support them,” the city said in a statement. “The results of this survey along with potential assistance options will be discussed by the City Council at its regular meeting on April 14”