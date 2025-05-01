The city of Malibu is accepting grant applicants for the month of May from small businesses that are affected by the recent natural disasters, including the Palisades Fires, officials said.

The Malibu City Council this week greenlit the establishment of the Small Business Micro Stabilization Grant program to provide grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 to qualified small businesses whose earnings have been impacted by the January fire, winter storms and the closure of Pacific Coast Highway.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The program is getting an initial $300,00 from the city’s general fund.

“The program is designed to deliver immediate and flexible financial support to independently owned businesses within Malibu city limits,” the city said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Applications are accepted through May 31 with awarded businesses being allowed to cover a number of eligible expenses, including rent, payroll, repairs and other recovery-related costs with the funding.

To qualify, businesses must have a valid business license within Malibu city limits, in addition to demonstrating financial hardships and their public benefit to the Malibu community.

See here to apply and obtain additional information.