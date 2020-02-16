Malibu Woman With Bipolar Disorder Remains Missing

Sheriff's investigators and volunteers in Malibu Sunday searched the hillside area northeast to the home of a 53-year-old woman who suffers from bipolar disorder and went missing a week ago.

The effort began at 7 a.m. and was expected to conclude at sundown to locate Julia Christine Snyder, who was last seen near her home in the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive around 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Snyder, who is without her medications, is white, 5-feet-7-inches tall and 140 pounds, with long straight blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and flannel pajamas.

The following update is being used to provide you with additional information regarding Critical Missing Person Julia Christine Snyder, City of Malibu. This bulletin includes a more recent photo depicting Missing Person Snyder as she currently looks. https://t.co/vgHVAdpnwN pic.twitter.com/GOswIzQCBo — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 13, 2020

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.