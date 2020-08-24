rialto

Malware Attack Prompts Cancellation of Online Classes in Rialto

By Jason Kandel

NBC 5 News

Officials at the Rialto Unified School District were scrambling to figure out how to get online learning back up after a malware attack prompted the cancellation of virtual classes just as school was starting.

The Rialto Unified School District canceled classes on its computer network over the weekend, the district said in a statement.

The incident impacted 24,500 students across 29 schools. The district shut down its network and internet service to try to minimize the impacts and was collecting from families all district-issued devices.

The school district says it will have updates Monday night about how parents can return the school devices and other information for moving forward.

It was unclear Monday who was behind the attack and whether any personal information was compromised.

