Popular OC chicken joint's secret to success: mom's Vietnamese recipe

What started as a business born out of the pandemic has become a popular restaurant that brings generations of Vietnamese Americans together in Little Saigon of Westminster.

Jimmy Le, 39, opened Mama Hieu’s in a busy strip mall last year as he decided to share his favorite childhood dish, Cánh gà chiên bơ tỏi or Vietnamese butter garlic chicken, with the community.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But the chicken Le serves at his restaurant is more than traditional Vietnamese butter garlic chicken because it has its own twists inspired by his mom’s recipe.

“Until this day, I still love it,” Le said about his mom’s chicken.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The inspiration behind Mama Hieu’s chicken also is part of the restaurant’s daily operation as Le’s mother works with him and his brothers every day.

“I always dreamed it’d be something like this,” said Le, recalling the opening day when he was greeted by the line of customers that stretched several stores down. “Often customers come in and say, ‘Hey can we get a picture with Mama Hieu?’”

Before the storefront opened, Mama Hieu’s butter garlic chicken was already a social media sensation with a loyal following.

When Le and his mom both lost their jobs during the COVID pandemic, they started selling Mama Hieu’s meals from the backyard of their Garden Grove home.

“I would always sell to my neighbors, and they were like, ‘Man, you’re the neighborhood chicken dealer,’” Le described. “I’ve loved that quote ever since.

Le said his restaurant is more than a business success story: It’s an homage to his culture and his mother, who raised four children on her own after escaping Vietnam after the fall of Saigon.

“What gives me joy is being with my family, helping my mom, helping my brothers and seeing them succeed,” Le explained as two of his brothers help out with the restaurant.

As for the famous chicken recipe, even Le doesn’t know the details.

“She won’t even show me,” he said. “I try to find out , but she’s like,’ Go away. You can’t see it.’”